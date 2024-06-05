ModernGhana logo
Lil Win could face up to five years imprisonment for road accident - Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has weighed in on the charges brought against popular Kumawood actor LilWin by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

The actor, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, faces changes for dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following a tragic accident that resulted in the death of three-year-old boy Tawiah Ampomah.

Kpebu provided a detailed analysis of the legal implications during an interview with Joy FM, highlighting the potential penalties LilWin could face if convicted.

According to Kpebu, while imprisonment is a possibility, it is more common for offenders in similar cases to receive fines.

However, given the severity of this case, a jail term could also be on the table. “In terms of penalties, imprisonment is possible, but fines are typically imposed. However, in particularly severe cases, imprisonment can occur, and it can be up to five years,” Kpebu explained.

He emphasized that the loss of life should lead to a serious consideration of jail term as a punishment for road accidents.

The lawyer pointed out a troubling trend in Ghana's handling of road accident cases, noting that over the past decade, more than 2000 people have died annually in road accidents, yet few drivers face long prison time. “We don’t often charge them with manslaughter. So, is it reckless, dangerous driving, etc.? Yes," Kpebu said.

LilWin was taken into police custody on Monday, June 3, 2024, after being discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He was subsequently granted GH¢50,000 bail.

The case is scheduled for hearing on June 27, 2024.

