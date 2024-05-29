I brushed my teeth six times — Tiwa Savage talks about kissing scene in ‘Water & Garri’

Nigerian singer and star of the new film "Water & Garri", Tiwa Savage has opened up about her experience filming an intimate kissing scene in her acting debut.

In an interview with BET, Tiwa Savage gave insights into what drew her to the project and what it was like bringing such a personal scene to life on screen.

When asked what attracted her to the film's script, the singer said she loved the story's themes of "coming back" and "finding yourself again".

She noted that while it doesn't have a totally happy ending, that reflects the ups and downs of real life.

The award-winning entertainer also said she appreciated the romantic element woven into the plot.

Savage then discussed what it was like filming her kissing scene with her co-star, noting “The first day on set I had my kissing scene. I’m glad it was my first day because I just went right into it. “

To help ease her nerves, Savage revealed "I remember in my dressing room, I brushed my teeth like five, six times because I was like I needed to represent."

She praised her co-star and the welcoming environment on set, saying "he was very lovely. All of the cast was. They were really really nice."

When asked about future film projects, the Ma Lo hitmaker expressed an openness to taking on more roles.

“Film cheques are good. So, I’ve got like ten scripts in my head. I have other stories I’m working on," she teased, hinting at her developing career both in music and on the silver screen.