Tiwa Savage recount struggles with indecent dressing

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently opened up about the challenges she faced when she returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom to pursue her music career.

In an interview with BET, the 'Koroba' hitmaker revealed that she was often barred from performing at concerts due to her 'risqué' outfits.

Tiwa recounted, “When I first moved back, I would turn up at a show and they would say I can't perform because my outfit was too risqué. It was a cultural issue. Even some of my first music videos were not played on television because they were considered indecent. I wasn't even wearing bikinis.”

Despite these setbacks, Tiwa Savage remained undeterred. “I was still stubborn. My dresses were getting more revealing. It was just getting worse. They were bashing me online,” she explained.

Interestingly, she noted a paradox in the public's reaction to her style. “It was funny because the females were secretly falling in love with me and my style. They couldn't deny it. My fan base, my followers, was growing. So they had to put me on shows and play my music because there was a demand for it,” she added.

The singer's journey highlights the cultural tensions and evolving perceptions of fashion and decency in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Despite initial resistance, Savage's perseverance and unique style ultimately won over a significant audience, securing her place as a prominent figure in the music scene.