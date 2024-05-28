ModernGhana logo
‘Where is your mother, little boy?’ — Don Little on how he was denied entry into a UK nightclub

Ghanaian actor Don Little has recounted an unfortunate experience of being denied entry into a nightclub in the UK due to concerns over his height.

The actor, known for his roles in hit shows like 'Cow and Chicken', had travelled to the UK with some friends hoping to unwind at a nightclub one evening.

However, upon arrival at the entrance, the security guard mistook the 27-year-old for a child.

"My friends suggested various nightclubs, so we decided to give it a try," Don Little told Accra-based TV3’s Showbiz 360 host Giovanni Caleb.

"The security guard questioned me, asking 'Hey little boy, where is your mom?'," Don Little revealed.

Despite his friends vouching for him, the guard remained unconvinced due to the actor's short stature.

"He ignored me, nearly causing an uproar. He warned that the police would be called for my arrest," added the pint-sized actor.

Fearing an escalation, Don Little and his friends opted to return home instead of risking potential trouble with authorities.

"I questioned if he recognized my stature back home, but he ignored me," Don Little lamented, highlighting the discrimination people like him often face due to factors beyond their control.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

