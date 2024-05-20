You can never turn prostitute into a wife – Funny Face advises men

ModernGhana logo
Mon, 20 May 2024
Popular comedian, Funny Face has advised Ghanaian men how to select a wife for themselves.

He argues that no man should think of being able to change a woman to suit their needs and demands.

To Funny Face, a harlot will remain a harlot no matter what you choose to do for her.

He believes every man will find love if they keep their head up.

“!! In dis Mordern day Ghana .. ASHAW ** will always be ASHAW ** .. YOU CAN NEVER TURN A HOE INTO A WIFE !!! Know dis and know peace ! Keep ur head up .. one day you will find true love .. I love you NANA YAA BOATEMAA BOATENG may GOD bless our unborn SON !!!

Funny Face seems to have found love in one NANA YAA BOATEMAA BOATENG who he has assured of getting married to soon indicating that they are expecting a son together.

Check the post below

-citinewsroom

