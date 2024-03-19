ModernGhana logo
'My wife is very accommodating, doesn't get upset about my intimate movie roles' — Ramsey Noauh

General News
Nigerian actor Ramsey Noauh and his wife, Emelia Phillips Noauh

Nigerian actor Ramsey Noauh has expressed gratitude for his understanding wife, Emelia Philips Noauh, who accommodates his intimate movie roles after 23 years of marriage.

In an interview with Kofi TV, Ramsey Noauh praised his wife for being a "fortitude" and supporting pillar of their family.

He said she understands the acting profession and is able to tolerate the intimate scenes that come with it.

"My home is sweet as I’ve been married for 23 years and that’s a long time. My wife, she is more accommodating and understanding woman as they are very difficult to come by these days," Noauh told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.

"She has been the fortitude behind the Nouah family and she tolerates these excesses of me being as actor because she is there in the background and she doesn’t really care but of course, she knows that’s the profession, she understands it and she can deal with it,” added the famed actor.

However, Noauh was quick to add that his wife is still human and they do have their rough moments.

“Do not get me wrong because she’s human, we will have a moment of confusion and go through that but of course, we talk about it and that’s a normal thing to happen in families or in companionship," he said.

