28.12.2020 Exclusive News

Davido and Burna Boy allegedly exchange blows at Twist night club in Ghana – Watch Video

By Odartey Lamptey | odarteyghnews.com
Nigerian singer, David Adeleke is popularly known as Davido reportedly fought with fellow singer, Burna Boy in Ghana.

Reports gathered that the Superstar singers were both invited to perform in Ghana, but due to the prevailing ‘bad blood’ between them, a fight ensued.

A viral video making the rounds on social media has seemingly backed up these reports as it captured the moment a visibly angry man who looked like Davido shoved and pushed another man who had the likeness of Burna.

“So much night ended early because Davido and Burna Boy don’t know how to act. Go and do your beef in Nigeria not Ghana abeg”, a Twitter user wrote.

Odartey Lamptey
Odartey GH Media House is a new Ghanaian entertainment firm.

