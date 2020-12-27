ModernGhanalogo

27.12.2020 Exclusive News

Watch how Sarkodie stole show with his fashion style at Rapperholic concert [PHOTOS]

LISTEN DEC 27, 2020

Rapper Sarkodie did not spare a moment to show to the world not only his rap prowess but his distinct fashion style coupled with extraordinary on-stage and off-stage experiences at the 2020 Rapperholic Concert.

The #Rapperholic2020 concert which came off at the Fantasy Dome has been described as the most expensive

show ever organized by Sarkodie as far as ticket and streaming prices are concerned.

With the least ticket price that allows you access to the Dome priced at a whopping GHS500, Sarkodie and his team did not allow for the live broadcast of the show on television…the cheapest way one could watch was to stream it live at a fee of $5.

Well, reviews coming in from fans point to the fact that the show was pomp…as usual Sarkodie thrilled fans and created a great experience that will certainly serve as an indelible memory to all.

We take a look at the different drips Sarkodie repped at the Rapperholic2020 concert. From his shoes to watches to shirts, Sarkodie stole the show with his fashion style.

Check Out Photos and video below:

