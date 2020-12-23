ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.12.2020 Exclusive News

Who Wins 2020 Mentor? Grand Finale On Sunday 27th December

Who Wins 2020 Mentor? Grand Finale On Sunday 27th December
LISTEN DEC 23, 2020

TV3’s multipurpose Studio B will come alive on Sunday 27th December 2020 when six budding talents attempt to unmake each other to be crowned the ultimate winner of this year’s edition of popular music reality show, Mentor.

After twelve weeks of entertainment on Ghana’s leading television network, TV3 Network, the six finalists for the 2020 Mentor grand finale will be battling it out on the night which organisers have promised to witness some fireworks.

The six finalists vying for the crown are Kwaku Bany, Ayeyi, Netty, Semenhyia, Lyte and Hyndu. At stake is a brand new saloon car as the ultimate prize plus other amazing prizes including recording deal, cash amount and airtime across all Media General platforms. Confirmed performers on the night are dynamic music duo, Keche and winner of Mentor Reloaded, Optional King.

After seven editions, Mentor went on a break and Mentor Reloaded was launched last year with the aim to provide a platform for young people to unearth their talent and enable them to pursue a career in music.

This year, TV3 launched the 2020 Mentor dubbed “Mentor Taking You Higher”. The season saw contestants receiving the needed grooming to excel in the global music business after the competition.

They had sessions with some of the biggest musicians on the continent including the African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, Nigerian musician, Ice Prince Zamani, Afrobeat musician, Kelvyn Boy and social media strategist, Stephen Baodi.

Best of luck to all six finalists!

More Exclusive News
Modern Ghana Links
Stonebwoy Joins Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede To Treat Fans At ‘2 Kings Live In Concert‘
03.01.2021 | Exclusive News
[Watch] Patapaa marries his German girlfriend
02.01.2021 | Exclusive News
Soloku: Watch how Stonebwoy Gr!nds Efya on stage at activate party
30.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Peter Amewu joins Shatta Wale on stage to perform as he grinds pretty ladies at his victory concert
30.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Davido and Burna Boy allegedly exchange blows at Twist night club in Ghana – Watch Video
28.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Watch how Sarkodie stole show with his fashion style at Rapperholic concert [PHOTOS]
27.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Music Entrepreneur And Communicator, Richardine Bartee Speaks On Achieving Mainstream Music Success
19.12.2020 | Exclusive News
‘He Will Chop You P33’ – Ghanaians React As Shatta Wale Meets Hajia Bintu, The Curvy Tiktoker
19.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Amerado, Bosom P Yung, AK Songstress others to perform at Eastern Music Awards
18.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line