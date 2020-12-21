ModernGhanalogo

21.12.2020 General News

Amerado beats Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay and others to win Most Influential Artiste

By Hassan Nankwe
Trending Ghanain rapper Amerado has emerged winner of the award for Most Influential Artists in Ghana at 2020 EMA.

The prolific rapper in recent times has been in the news for his widely applauded Yeete Nsem series and sue threat from fellow rapper Asem.

Newscasting rapper Amerado beat off competitors, the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata and others to scoop the award.

The 2020 EMA was held at the Linda dor near Bunso junction off the Suhum - Accra highway.

The event was graced with many personalities, dignitaries and performers all over the Eastern Region and Ghana at large.

Surprised artiste for the night was Bosom Pyung who took the stage to thrill fans, music enthusiasts. Nevertheless, it was such a successful programme, punctuated by big performances and well-deserved winners.

Meanwhile, Bosom P-Yung (Attaa Adwoa) song was voted as Most Viral Song of the Year.

Koo Ntakra's Gbelemi song was also adjudged Music Video of the Year, while Tulenkey walked home as the Eastern Pride of the Year.

Amerado Burner was also honoured with a citation for his trending newscasting raps dubbed "Yeete Nsem"

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe

Northern/Oti Regional CorrespondentPage: NankweHassan

