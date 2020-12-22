2020 edition of MTN Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

On Friday 18th December 2020, MTN Ghana Ltd, the biggest telecommunication company in Ghana, held yet another super Edition of the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

This event came off at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, La, Accra.

Annually, MTN Ghana organizes the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols to usher MTN stakeholders and Customers into the Christmas season and share in the joy of the season.

The event commenced with powerful songs ministration from MTN Viva Voices.

The night also saw performances from artists like Laxmi, Mr. Drew, and Kurl Songx, winner of MTN hitmaker season 5.

Kurl Songx, Jennifer Lomotey hitmaker, wowed the crowd with his version of some Christmas songs, his songs then crown it with some local gospel songs.

Kwame Eugene is certainly one of Ghana’s sensational singers, thus the crowd gave a rousing round of applause to welcome him as he delivered an angelic performance.

The running VGMA artiste the year cheered on by the audience while performing his hit tracks, Foster Romanus, the Mc of the night later joined on stage to perform some hit local gospel songs.

Theophilus Nuer, UPSA student / Bright scholarship beneficiary read the first Lessons followed by Dr Elise Effah Kaufmann, host of national science and maths quiz, Madam Olivia Quartey DEP. Director-General of Managerial Operations National Communication Authority, General Ntatie, Lawyer Samson Ladi, Broadcast Journalist, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Executive Council member, Ghana Football Association, Mr. Ebenezer, Terkpeh, Vice President Union, Local Staff Association, and with Mr Nathan Lee Winans -Annobi MTN distributor, reading the ninth Lessons of the night.

The event was attended by many Staff and shakers in Ghana's telecommunication and entertainment spaces.

Despite COVID-19, it was indeed a great night of worship and praise at the Fantasy Dome, La-Accra.