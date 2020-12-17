ModernGhanalogo

17.12.2020 General News

Nigerian musicians arrested in Uganda for flouting COVID-19 rules

Omah Lay and Tems
Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems were picked up by Uganda police on Sunday after they allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions at 'The Big Brunch Concert' held in Kampala.

Both musicians had performed at the event. They were arrested alongside Tems' manager Muyiwa Awoniyi and detained at the Katwe Police Station. Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luk Owoyesigyire confirmed that manager of the venue Dungu Ivan, event manager Prim Kasana and three police officers – including the charge officer of the police station in the area – were also arrested.

“Yes, I'm with the Ugandan police. Something about the show from last night,” Omah Lay wrote on Twitter. “Everything would be fine,” he added.

The two musicians and Awoniyi made a court appearance in Makindye on Monday afternoon. Their charges included negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious disease in accordance with section 171 of the Ugandan Penal Code 1950, which states that “any person who unlawfully or negligently does any act which is and which he or she knows or has reason to believe to be likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for seven years.”

The trio were to remain in custody until Wednesday, but they were released on Tuesday, according to a Dailypost Nigeria report.

