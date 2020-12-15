Kuami Eugene, Kwadwo Sheldon, JoeBoy among 129 Young Africans nominated for 2020 Africa Youth Awards

Listen to article

Africa Youth Awards has announced its shortlisted nominees for the 2020 edition of the Pan African awards scheme that honours inspirational young Africans who are championing the development of the continent in diverse fields.

With strong representation from South Africa and Ghana on the list with 19 nominees each, the award also features 18 Nigerians, 14 Kenyans, 10 Ugandans and 9 Tanzanian nominees, the awards shortlisted nominees comprised of 46 females, 65 Males and 18 Organisations.

According to Prince Akpah, the founding president of Africa Youth Awards, “over 1000 nominations were received from across the African continent and globally, and after an extensive vetting process, 128 individuals and organisations from 32 African countries were shortlisted.”

The 2020 Awards which is being held in partnership with Kenley College and Avance Media will open public voting on Monday 14th December on www.africayouthawards.org/vote The voting process will present the opportunity for Africans to select their most outstanding young African nominees from each category up to the 28th December 2020 when the voting portal will be closed, which will enable winners to be selected and announced on Friday 1st January 2020.

Notable Past recipients of the Africa Youth Awards include AU Youth Envoy, Aya Chebbi, 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Ilwad Elman, former Commonwealth Youth Council President, Ahmed Adamu, Activist Farida Nabourema, Ashish Thakkar, Ato Ulzen-Appiah and Hon Buumba Malambo.

Below is the comprehensive list of the Africa Youth Awards 2020 nominees

AFRICAN YOUTH OF THE YEAR (FEMALE)

Amisa Rashid Ahmed || Nivishe Foundation, Kenya

Kolo Marie Christina || Indian Ocean Climate Network, Madagascar

Mariam Manack || ITrain, South Africa

Nakabugo Catherine || Direct Hand Foundation, Uganda

Ogechukwu Alexis Obah || Bodylikemilk, Nigeria

Petrider Paul || African Union Youth Advisory Council, Tanzania

Sibongile Mongadi || Uku'hamba (Pty) Ltd, South Africa

Tebogo Lebanna || Little Miss Princess World, Botswana

Vanessa Nakate || Climate Change Activist, Uganda

Vanisha Rajaysur (Dr) || Amity University Mauritius, Mauritius

AFRICAN YOUTH OF THE YEAR (MALE)

Babangida Ruma || Opportunities hub, Nigeria

Barrington Chungulo || The Dream Factory, Zambia

Charles Batte || Tree Adoption Uganda, Uganda

Dr. Ali Khatau || ElimuTanzania.com, Tanzania

Franc Kamugyisha || Ecoplastile Industries Limited, Uganda

James Papy Kwabo Jr. || Alternative Youth Radio-AYR, Liberia

Lindsay Van der Byl || Cycle 4 Change, South Africa

Makazole Mapimpi || Unorthodox Sport, South Africa

Nerson Tjelos || Excel Dynamic Solutions Pty Ltd, Namibia

Onward Chironda || My Age Zimbabwe Trust, Zimbabwe

ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR

Adejoro Oluwashola || SDGSAct Africa, Nigeria

Bridgit Kurgat || Days for Girls International, Kenya

Chris Gape Kesebonye || United Youth for Sustainable Globe, Botswana

Christine Ashimwe || Rwanda Clot Awareness Network (RCAN), Rwanda

David Chapoloko || Passion for Greens, Zambia

Leo E. Tiah || Youth Network for Positive Change, Liberia

Letsatsi Lekhooa || Lesotho Meteorological Services, Lesotho

Mohamed Barrie || Youth Leadership and Advocacy, Sierra Leone

Patrick Mwesigye || Uganda Youth and Adolescents Health Forum (UYAHF), Uganda

Wilson Atumeyi || WaterWide, Nigeria

AWARD FOR AGRICULTURE

Abdallatef Adam Khlil Adam || Shbika Company for poultry, Sudan

Charles Yoronimu Masereka || YPARD Uganda, Uganda

Claire Nasike Akello || The Hummingbird Foundation, Kenya

Daniel Oulaï || Grainothèque, Côte d'Ivoire

Elia Kinshaga || Kinshaga Food Products and Companies, Tanzania

Hamidou Almamy Diawara || Association Malienne pour la Solidarité et le Développement ONG AMSD, Mali

Kelvin Kipchirchir || Farmers Radio, Kenya

Kenneth Obayuwana || KrixtoBax Farm Limited, Nigeria

Kwame Ababio (Ing.) || Green Afro-Palms (GAP), Ghana

OLAWALE Rotimi Opeyemi || JR Farms Limited, Nigeria

AWARD FOR DIASPORA ACHIEVEMENTS

Gayflor Beyan Garvelee Jr || Lift Liberia Fellowship Program, Liberia/US

Maame Efua De-Heer || Power of Love Foundation Canada, Ghana/Canada

Mary Akuamoah-Boateng || OnPoint Education, Ghana/US

Rhoda Agilinko || Homeland Ghana Educational Foundation, Ghana/United Kingdom

Sophia U. Ugwu || Centre for African Justice Peace and Human Rights, Nigeria/Netherlands

Vicky Ngari || The Rural Retai, Kenya/United Kingdom

AWARD FOR EDUCATION

Amadu Zulkarnain Mohammed || Achievers Ghana Education, Ghana

BAYLA Khalid, Ministry of National Education, Morocco

Chikezie Emmanuel Uzuegbunam || University of Cape Town, Nigeria

David Hagan || Galaxy Foundation, Ghana

Goitsemang Majaga || Francistown College of Programming, Botswana

Herbert Acheampong || Ghana Education Service, Ghana

Lesego Montsho || Lesego Montsho Foundation, Botswana

Mbi epse Ojong Alice Enekegbe || Ebenezer Educational Group, Cameroon

Sershin Naicker || Excelsior Academy, South Africa

Wilhelm Caspar Oddo || NLab Innovation Academy, Tanzania

AWARD FOR ENTERTAINMENT

Carmen Soliman || Musician, Egypt

Elsa Majimbo || Comedian, Kenya

Fireboy DML || Musician, Nigeria

Joeboy || Musician, Nigeria

Kuami Eugene || Musician, Ghana

Nasty C || Musician, South Africa

Nisha Kalema || Actress, Uganda

Sarah Hassan || Actress, Kenya

Sho Madjozi || Musician, South Africa

Souhila Ben Lachhab || Musician, Algeria

AWARD FOR TECHNOLOGY

Amanda Obidike || STEMi Makers Africa, Nigeria

Habtamu Abafogi || Jimma University Biomedical Innovation Center, Ethiopia

Kelvin Nyame || meQasa, Ghana

Kgaogelo Mahasha || South Africa Airways, South Africa

Palesa Antony || mLab, South Africa

Ridwan Rasheed || IDERAOS, Nigeria

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Alex Mativo || Nanasi, Kenya

Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches, Ghana

Bright Yaw Hodzor || Kaprisky Creations Gh, Ghana

Bruce Dube || Nine80 Digital Media, South Africa

Ejiro Agambi || JEOVIL GROUP, Nigeria

Gilbert Eugene Peters || Spidex Media, Zimbabwe

Hannah-Lisa Tetteh (Dr) || Health Avail, Ghana

Juana A. Boateng || JSC international, Ghana

Llewelyn Pillay || Ubunye Africa, South Africa

Patrick Mensah Nartey || PMN Company Ltd, Ghana

LEADER OF THE YEAR

Andrews Ofosuhene || Rotary Club of Accra-East, Ghana

Avuyile Mbangatha || #BreakingBarriers Campaign, South Africa

Cynthia Nyongesa || Cynthia Untamed, Kenya

Heba Assem Adel Mohamed || Guardians of AfroArab Leadership, Egypt

Joachim Mabula (Dr.) || Tiba Fasta, Tanzania

Kitso Bapaki || YALI RLC SA Botswana Chapter Committee, Botswana

Lilian Wilbrord Kayombo || Africa Union Commission, Tanzania

Lucy Wanjiku Njenga || Positive Young Women Voices, Kenya

Lydia Hlongwane || I.C.A.R.E. Organisation, South Africa

Nono Cele Xaba || SuperSport International, South Africa

Sucex Bright || Africa Youth Leadership & Economic Summit Group, Nigeria

MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Daniel Maithya || RoyalTrendia, Kenya

Kwadwo Sheldon || House of Content, Ghana

Phumelela Mashego || Sista Mag , South Africa

Stephano Temu || Stephano TemuTV, Tanzania

Timothy Otieno || KTN News, Kenya

Tomike Adeoye, Nigeria

Zyna Mejri || Falso Against Disinformation And Fake News, Tunisia

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Abdou-Raman Mamodou || Projet Chèque Santé, Cameroon

Benedicte Mundele Kuvuna || Kuvuna Foundation, Democratic Republic of Congo

Hastings Hago Golosi || HD Plus Creations, Malawi

Henry Mathayo || Medpack Tanzania, Tanzania

Lucy Mary Athieno || Eco-Pads Uganda, Uganda

Mebi Djam Espoir Espoir Epouse Achi || Association Rayons de Soleil, Cameroon

Modou A. Njie || Startup Grind Banjul, The Gambia

Toluwalase Awoyemi || The Ganglion Initiative, Nigeria

Vianney Saidi Baseka || UJEAD-Akeza Company, Burundi

Winnie Makhwanya || Keagile Wellness Development Centre, South Africa

STARTUP OF THE YEAR

AJ Willz Media || Ghana

Dependable Technologies Company limited || Ghana

Ecogenic Solutions Limited || Nigeria

Inclusion Health || Zambia

Inner Muziq || South Africa

Koneta Hub || South Sudan

Makys Concept || Nigeria

Pambou Agro Limited || Republic of Congo

Thato Digital Solutions (Pty) Ltd || South Africa

YOUTHLED ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR