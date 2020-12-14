ModernGhanalogo

14.12.2020 Industry News

Keche denies attack on Samini for endorsing Akufo-Addo

Keche AndrewKeche Andrew
The management team of hiplife/afro pop group, Keche, has rubbished claims Keche Andrew, a member of the group, insulted dancehall artiste Samini for endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the December 7 elections.

The team also denied report that Keche Andrew described Samini as “broke man” for supporting the NPP during an interview with Kastle FM.

A statement signed and issued by the management, GEM Media, said the singer admitted that he did grant an interview with Kastle FM and answered questions regarding artistes releasing songs for political parties, but did not attack any of his colleagues.

“Andrew in no way mentioned Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Samini, or any other artiste in his comment,” the statement said, adding, “We at the GEM Media wish to debunk all stories currently making waves in connection to this matter.”

The statement however, debunked all stories currently making waves in connection to the allegation that only broke musicians like Samini endorse political parties.

The statement mentioned that the relationship between Keche and Samini is very cordial and there is no way the artiste would seek to disrespect his brand or any political party.

“We appreciate all concerns shown to Keche and the management team at GEM Media. We respectfully advise that you stay clear of any fabricated stories seeking to taint the brand Keche has built all these years. We entreat you to keep supporting and streaming Keche's music and maintain a Good Mood,” it said.

Keche music group which was formed in 2004 is made up of Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe.

The duo rose to fame with their debut album Pressure in 2008. Keche has multiple nominations under their belt and their song Sokode topped several music charts across the African continent.

They are known for the songs Sokode, Aluguntugui, Diabetes, Pressure, amongst others.

In 2011, the duo was recognised as a Global Ambassador for Peace by the then Liberia’s President, her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf .

Following that, the group also performed at the UN Peace Concert in Monrovia , Liberia in 2014, which gave the group recognition across Africa.

In 2019, the group signed a record deal with GEM Rhythms, a subsidiary of GEM Multimedia.

---Daily Guide

