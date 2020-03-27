Stonebwoy Distributes Free Hand Sanitizers

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has distributed free hand sanitizers to people in and around Ashaiman to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We're giving out free sanitizers at the BHIM shop located at Ashaiman as our own way of contributing to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Stonebwoy told BEATWAVES.

The dancehall artiste, who is also the CEO of BHIM Nation, has asked residents of Ashaiman to contact BHIM shop for free hand sanitizers.

He urged Ghanaians to be supportive of each other during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to him, the world is in its challenging time hence people need to stand together to fight the virus that does not discriminate between race and origin.

He added that Ghanaians should, however, not neglect the directives given by health officials.

Stonebwoy, last Saturday, won the Best African Reggae/Dancehall Entertainer award at the 38th International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) held at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston in Jamaica.

---Daily Guide