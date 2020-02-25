Ghana Entertainment Awards USA & 4SyteTV has officially opened nominations for the 2020 edition

Listen to article

The annual event which is in its 4th year recognizes & awards the most hardworking Ghanaian entertainment personalities in Ghana & The diaspora.

Held in the USA, the event brings together Ghanaian entertainers, fans & other nationals with influence in Ghana’s entertainment industry to celebrate Ghana.

Last year’s event which was held at the Schomburg centre in Harlem, New York-USA saw the likes of Medikal, Salma Mumin, Sista Afia, Afia Schwarzenegger, DBlack and more grace the occasion.

To Nominate a personality for #GEAUSA20 , fans should visit & submit a nomination for their favourites ( https://ghentawards.com/). The personalities can submit a nomination themselves by following @geawardsusa on instagram, repost the submission video, add details on category and tag @geawardsusa & @4syteTV ! A confirmation shall be sent via DM to confirm our receipt of the submission. Nominations close on 6th March 2020.

The Categories for the 4th Ghana Entertainment Awards USA are;

Best Album

Best Song

Best Gospel Artiste

Best Hiplife/Rap Act

Best Hiplife

Best Music Producer

Best Music Video

Best Collaboration

Best New Act

Best Male Act

Best Female Act

Best Lead Actress

Best Supporting Actor in Film

Best Supporting Actress in Film

Best Picture (FILM PRODUCER)

Best Director (FILM)

Best Male TV Presenter

Best Female TV Presenter

Best Entertainer Blogger of the Year

Best DJ Act

Best Comedian Act

Best Ghana/USA Act

Best Entertainer of the Year

Best DJ/USA Act

Best Radio Personality Male

Best Radio Personality Female

Best Actor (AFRICA)

Best Actress (AFRICA)

Best Male Artiste (AFRICA)

Best Female Artiste (AFRICA)

Best DJ AFRICA

Best Diaspora Act

Best Group

Best Lead Actor

Sports Personality of the Year

Story: Phylx Akakpo