Ghana Entertainment Awards USA & 4SyteTV has officially opened nominations for the 2020 edition
The Categories for the 4th Ghana Entertainment Awards USA are;
Best Album
Best Song
Best Gospel Artiste
Best Hiplife/Rap Act
Best Hiplife
Best Music Producer
Best Music Video
Best Collaboration
Best New Act
Best Male Act
Best Female Act
Best Lead Actress
Best Supporting Actor in Film
Best Supporting Actress in Film
Best Picture (FILM PRODUCER)
Best Director (FILM)
Best Male TV Presenter
Best Female TV Presenter
Best Entertainer Blogger of the Year
Best DJ Act
Best Comedian Act
Best Ghana/USA Act
Best Entertainer of the Year
Best DJ/USA Act
Best Radio Personality Male
Best Radio Personality Female
Best Actor (AFRICA)
Best Actress (AFRICA)
Best Male Artiste (AFRICA)
Best Female Artiste (AFRICA)
Best DJ AFRICA
Best Diaspora Act
Best Group
Best Lead Actor
Sports Personality of the Year
Story: Phylx Akakpo