RTP Awards Is Bogus — Citi Fm's Jessica Saforo

Jessica Opare Saforo of Citi Fm has lashed out at organisers of the Radio & Television Personality (RTP) Awards and described the scheme as “bogus”.

This happened after the awards scheme mistakenly used her cousin's photo instead of hers during Saturday night's award ceremony in Accra.

The 2019 edition of the RTP Awards was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and was attended by a number of media personalities.

Among the winners were GHOne news personality Nana Aba Anamoah, who was crowned RTP media personality of the year; Stacy Amoateng, who won TV female presenter of the year, and Starr FM's Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson, who also won radio female presenter of the year category. UTV & Peace FM also took the TV station of the year and radio station of the year awards respectively.

After the awards, Jessica who was nominated for radio female presenter of the year category took to Twitter to lambast the organisers for using her cousin’s photo instead of hers.

“You know it’s bogus when they don’t even do their research well and pass off a picture of my cousin as me… lol! Laughable,” Jessica tweeted on Sunday.

The RTP Awards scheme has always courted controversy every other year, and this year's edition did not also witness any major difference.

