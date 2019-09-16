[Video] Stop Dancehall And Do Borboorbor— Ambolley Advises Stonebwoy

Ghanaian veteran musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has advised Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, born Livingston Etse Satekla to stop doing Dancehall genre and promote music that originates from Volta Region in order to sell his identity and culture to the world.

Speaking to Ghanaian celebrity Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha , Gyedu-Blay Ambolley cited the fact that Sean Paul spoke "Patua", which is identified with his home country Jamaica when he featured Stonebwoy on his "Most Original" hit song and bemoaned the fact that Stonebwoy didn't speak any Ghanaian language to also promote Ghana.

The Simi-rapp man also took a swipe at current crop of Ghanaian Musicians especially hiplife youngsters saying they have lost track and sing meaningless songs.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley told Attractive Mustapha that songs like "Angela' by Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene do not carry any message or show any identity with regards to our culture.

He also chipped in the fact that he is the originator of rap music in the entire world contrary to the Guinness book of records' attribution to the Sugar Hill Gang.

Watch the full video