Hiplife artiste, Bak Tye dies of tuberculosis

Confirmed reports available to showbizpunchgh.com indicates that hiplife artiste, Bak Tye has died.

Speaking to showbizpunchgh.com in an exclusive interview, the junior brother of the Late Bak Tye who gave his name as Kofi stated that Bak Tye gave up the ghost between the hours of 4 and 5pm at the Ridge Hospital where he has been on admission for some time.

He also noted that Bak Tye was on admission due to his health deteriorating due to the Tuberculosis diagnosed by the doctors and he believes his brother may have died due to the ailment.