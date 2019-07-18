I Prayed To God To Let Beyonce Accept My Verse, I Would Have Cried One Year If... — Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revealed that he had to prayer to God so Beyonce can accept his verse on the song she featured him on.

Shatta Wale has been featured on Beyonce’s new album, The Lion King: The gift.

The album is inspired by the remake of Disney’s Lion King in a non-animated version in which Beyonce played the role of Nala.

Shatta in an interview on Vibes in 5 with Arnold disclosed it was all down to prayers when he recorded his verse for the song.

"I listened to her verse, the message she was trying to send across and created something according to the beat and I was praying she accepts it, I was not sleeping at all, I wanted to know how she would react, I would have cried all year if she had not accepted it.

"And the feedback was that she liked it and even asked me to sing her part as well".

Tracklist for the album revealed collaborations with not only American artistes but also four Nigerians - Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy.

In addition, there’s a song with JAY and Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Check out the cover art at Beyoncé’s website.

The Lion King: The Gift, executive produced by Beyoncé, is out this Friday, July 19 via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records.

The soundtrack to The Lion King arrived last week. As with The Gift, it includes Beyoncé’s new song “Spirit.” The CGI live-action remake of The Lion King hits theatres July 18.

Beyoncé said in a statement the collaborations with African musicians were important because the film is set in Africa and “authenticity and heart were important to [her].”

“This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline,” she continued. “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

See the tracklist below:

The Lion King: The Gift:

01 Beyoncé: “Bigger”

02 Beyoncé: “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)”

03 Tekno / Yemi Alade / Mr. Eazi: “Don’t Jealous Me”

04 Burna Boy: “Ja Ara E”

05 Beyoncé / Kendrick Lamar: “The Nile”

06 Beyoncé / JAY-Z / Childish Gambino: “Mood 4 Eva”

07 Salatiel / Pharrell / Beyoncé: “Water”

08 Blue Ivy Carter / SAINt JHN / WizKid / Beyoncé: “Brown Skin Girl”

09 Tiwa Savage / Mr. Eazi: “Keys to the Kingdom”

10 Beyoncé: “Otherside”

11 Beyoncé / Shatta Wale: “Already”

12 Tierra Whack / Beyoncé / Busiswa / Yemi Alade / Moonchild Sanelly: “My Power”

13 070 Shake / Jessie Reyez: “Scar”

14 Beyoncé: “Spirit”