DJ Zel Arrives In Ghana, Plans To Work With DJ Switch

Zelda Nana Yaa Adepa Dedaa Manteaw, popularly known as DJ Zel, has arrived in Ghana as part of the year of return festivities.

The nine-year old prodigy is the youngest Disk Jockey (DJ) to play on radio in the United Kingdom and she currently hosts the UniAfrik Show on GN Radio based in the UK.

Meeting the press upon her arrival at the airport, DJ Zel was elated about coming to Ghana and being part of the year of return activities

She added that she has seen the works of DJ switch and that she is going to work with DJ switch on several projects.

DJ Zel at her age has displayed her talent on big stages in the UK, most recently at the UnAfrik Live Jam in Leicester among many others.