Joyce Dzidzor Goes Naked, Twerks In New Video

Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor's depressed state seems to have taken another level as she has decided to break the internet with a naked picture of herself.

The lady who will do anything to get attention, on Thursday morning, posted the image of herself on Facebook with the caption: "I'm angry this morning. My mood is very bad, but I managed to smile in the picture."

Reports have it that she has even been admitted at a psychiatric hospital in Germany. Joyce Dzidzor herself has on several occasions confirmed she is at the hospital.

Many would have thought she being hospitalized will reduce her insane behavior, however, the narrative has been the same.

Moments after she released her naked picture, the former AIDS ambassador did a live video of herself twerking to Mapouka tunes playing at the background.

She disclosed in the video that she sought permission from her doctor who in turn gave her a space in the hospital to dance. Joyce also encouraged viewers to share the video on their Facebook walls.

Watch the video below: