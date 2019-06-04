Peace conference: Shatta, Stonebwoy advocates for Bhim, Shatta Movement regions

Ghanaian dancehall artistes Charles Nii Armah Mensah a.k.a Shatta Wale and Livingstone Etse Satekla a.k.a Stonebwoy has called on the president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo to create two new regions and name them Shatta Movement region and Bhim region since they control most of the youth in Ghana.

Speaking at the peace conference organized by Kofi Abban foundation in order to end the impasse which has existed between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for over a decade, Shatta indicated the need for the government of Ghana to create two new regions and name it after them (namely Shatta Movement Region and Bhim Region).

To buttress his statement Shatta explained that most of the youth in Ghana look up to them which has given them the mandate to control many aspects of the lives of their fans, therefore, Nana Akufo Addo should heed to their call and create the Bhim, Shatta Movement Regions to help promote peace and also strengthen the relationship they have with their fans. This they believe will enhance the work of the President and also bring massive development to the country.

Watch the video below;

