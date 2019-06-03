Modern Ghana logo

03.06.2019 General News

[Video] Pull Back From Religious Zeal– Majid To Ghanaians

By Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson
Seasoned Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel has urged Ghanaians to pull back from the religious zeal and move towards spiritual sensitivity.

The actor who is now an evangelist stated in a video he shared on his social media that, matters concerning religion has always been the world’s biggest problem due to its history of violence.

He emphasized that all religions are the same when it comes to their history of violence, “be it Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, and Islam has the same history of violence and destroying humanity, hence can’t be tagged Godly.”

The multiple award-winning Actor added any religion that “destroys human life, cannot be a pure religion and that, it’s about time we pull back from the religious zeal and move more to spiritual sensitivity to the value of humans”.

