20th VGMA: Security Incompetence And Inertia Was Evil - KKD

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) has added his voice to the many Ghanaians who have condemned the chaotic incident between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, which occurred at the just ended 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).
According to the Master of Ceremonies and fashionista, the organizers of the event, Charterhouse didn't put in much work to prevent the brawl from happening.
In a post on Instagram sighted by ModernGhana, KKD popularly known as 'The Finest' said: "Security incompetence and inertia at the event was evil."
In condemning the behavior of the two dancehall artistes, KKD urged them to learn from their pacesetters and end the violence.
Below is what he posted:
“The 7th September 96 murder of Tupac Shakur
The 9th March 97 killing of Biggie Smalls
Must be lessons for the wise and the fool
Plus cowards with tools & lions with balls
The many paid promoters of culture:
DJ, Writer, MC, Blogger & TV Presenter
Fanned flames of incendiary matter
To ignite the fight in many a squatter
Revisit & replay the nonsense on air
Disguised as interviews & see how clear
This shameful day was slowly dawning
In this poor, rich nation without a care
What we expressly admire & condone
How we throw & feed a dog a bone
What we promote in every corner & zone
Empowers gullible artistes & their own
The build up was heard & seen by one & all
But folk thought they were having a ball
Insults of hustling hawkers & coarse politicians
Became the stock-in-trade of some musicians
Is it unfair to present it as it is?
Well, few who in the wind have keenly pissed
And sprayed the filth out of their bladders
Into the soups of peers, fathers & mothers
Instead of creating, composing & singing
They hamper good folk striving to make a living
But know that all hype will die after subsiding
Only good music keeps on giving & rising
It is never too late to try
To milk the cow; but to cry
Over what is spilt; don’t collect it
Fist acknowledge the truth, don’t rearrange it
Onstage uninvited anywhere is uncivil
Be they a fan, Kanye West, the fam or the devil
It is wrong, disruptive, potential trouble & security’s inaction here was just terrible
“Then packing a gun into a national show
Not any waakye or apio party in some slum or ghetto
And then carrying it onto a stage for whatever
And drawing it for your weapon or toy to show
In the presence of your elders, guests & reps of Government
In the view of other nations watching our entertainment
Security’s incompetence, & inertia, here was evil
If they did their work, it would be clean & simple
And organizers and sponsors wouldn’t have to deal with this drivel
Mama Africa, I cry, make us dignified and civil
Learn from The Maestro Kojo Antwi
Nana Ampadu, Daddy Lumba, Rocky Dawuni
Nana Tuffour, Tagoe Sisters, Amakye Dede
Stop the violence & the noise; mongyae dede
#Ghana #music #arts #culture #tourism #hisroyalblackness