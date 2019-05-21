Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
21.05.2019 General News

Gov't to meet Shatta, Stonebwoy over feud – Tourism Minister

classfmonline.com
Entertainment Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS
Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

The security officers at the event pepper-sprayed the stage in an attempt to prevent a full-blown fight.

“On the part of the ministry and the organisers, on hindsight, we should have engaged the two artistes prior to the event having witnessed what was going on in social media”, the minister said.

She subsequently called on the fans of the two musicians to stop the social media war as that fuels the rivalry between the two artistes.

More on this story

View More

TOP STORIES

Stonebwoy Didn't Break The Law Pulling A Pistol —Expert

3 hours ago

Amidu Chases His Secretary, Accountant For Stealing Fuel

3 hours ago

body-container-line