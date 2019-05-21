21.05.2019 General News Gov't to meet Shatta, Stonebwoy over feud – Tourism Minister classfmonline.com Entertainment 2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture The security officers at the event pepper-sprayed the stage in an attempt to prevent a full-blown fight.“On the part of the ministry and the organisers, on hindsight, we should have engaged the two artistes prior to the event having witnessed what was going on in social media”, the minister said.She subsequently called on the fans of the two musicians to stop the social media war as that fuels the rivalry between the two artistes.
Gov't to meet Shatta, Stonebwoy over feud – Tourism Minister
The security officers at the event pepper-sprayed the stage in an attempt to prevent a full-blown fight.
“On the part of the ministry and the organisers, on hindsight, we should have engaged the two artistes prior to the event having witnessed what was going on in social media”, the minister said.
She subsequently called on the fans of the two musicians to stop the social media war as that fuels the rivalry between the two artistes.
