VGMA 2019: ATWAG Condemns Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale Fight

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) has expressed dismay over the behaviour of two top artistes that marred the beauty of the 2019 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) that happened at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The incident has since been reported to the police to unravel what led to the disturbances, Organizers of the event, Charter House have said.

Dancehall artistes Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were embroiled in a scuffle which saw the former pulling out gun. Stonebwoy who was declared winner of the 2019 Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year was on stage for his awards when Shatta Wale decided to share the stage with him in a confrontational manner leading to a commotion.

”A scuffle that happened between the respective teams of dancehall musicians Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale led to a commotion in the auditorium and the stoppage of the show for almost an hour. ATWAG considers the incident very unfortunate, inappropriate and a dent on the arts industry.

”In as much as we support healthy competition in the music industry, we condemn acts that would generate unnecessary tension and could degenerate into violence.” the Association said in a statement.

Read The Full Statement Below:

ATWAG CONDEMNS SCUFFLE BETWEEN STONEBWOY AND SHATTA WALE AT VGMA 2019

We wish to advise Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, to put in place better measures to forestall future occurrences of such nature.

ATWAG also urges Charterhouse to cooperate with the security services to investigate the matter and mete out the right sanctions where need be.

As significant partners in the arts and tourism value chain, ATWAG believes that acts like this would hinder the progress made by the industry and also has the tendency to mar the name Ghana carries within the international community as a peaceful nation.

We urge Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale and their fans not to inflame the issues any further through their utterances, but to rather stay calm in these times.

