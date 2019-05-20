VGMA saga: I’m sorry – Stonebwoy

Reggae-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has apologized for the near fisticuff that ensued between his fans and fans of his arch-rival Shatta Wale at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in the early hours of Sunday, 19 May 2019.

“I’m sorry for the incident that happened earlier on, I only had to react out of natural instincts because we all know how premeditative some people can be. We’ve seen on social media the threats and everything so we couldn’t come in unprepared because anything could have happened like you guys saw."

"I come in peace and I go in peace and I apologize to the whole of Ghana…” Stonebwoy said on stage when he picked his second award of the night after the show had resumed following the fracas.

The confusion happened when the “Kpok3k3” hitmaker was announced as the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

An unhappy Shatta Wale who was in the same category for the award and his fans got off their seat and made their way to the podium but were stopped by Stonebwoy and his fans which led to a brawl.

Stonebwoy pulled a gun on stage while the security present sprayed pepper in the auditorium in an attempt to prevent a full-blown fight.

Patrons had to run out of the auditorium as they could not breathe due to the pepper.

The show, however, continued after a long break.