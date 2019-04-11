Vision DJ thrills patrons of Afrobeats To The World in New York

Saturday, April 6, 2019, was lit as top Ghanaian musicians and DJs stormed New York and lit up the city with performances at the maiden edition of “Afrobeats to the World” (Nineteen 57) concert.

Renowned DJ, Vision DJ thrilled the packed venue at the first-ever Afrobeats To The World concert on April 6, 2019, which took place at Playstation Theatre in the US.

The list of star-studded performers include the likes Lynx Entertainment label artistes; Kuami Eugene and KiDi, Legacy Life Entertainment (LLE) artiste King Promise, AMG Beyond Kontrol’s Medikal, hiplife/afrobeats duo R2Bees and La Meme Gang group member Darko Vibes and Vision DJ on the decks.

Vision DJ who has gone from a turntable specialist to one of the most popular personalities in all of Ghana’s pop culture also thrilled patrons with his mixes and well curated set.

The event which was attended by over 2,000 fans who patronized the concert was organised by Inside LLC, Safacom group and E-Litt Group, aims at giving Ghanaian stars the opportunity to crossover with afrobeats on the American market.

“After realizing the lack of Ghanaian artiste present in the afrobeats scene in America, we decided that we would put together a concert that would be the first of its kind,” the organisers told Enewsgh.com.

“We hoped to not only highlight the Ghanaian music industry in America but to also display afrobeats to the World. With this idea in mind, we birthed the Afrobeats to The World, Nineteen 57 Concert.”

Each artist put on a memorable performance that the crowd would never forget, proving that Afrobeats is here to stay,” the organisers added.

Watch highlights of his performance below.

