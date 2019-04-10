Jiggy Waz Premieres 'Sexy Mama' Music Video

Tsk Records And Multimedia Signee, Jiggy Waz has finally released the official Music Video for his Song SEXY MAMA.

Sexy Mama being the first project released by Jiggy Waz under the year 2019 was produced by Tubhani Muzik.

The baddest hip-hop rapper is known for songs likes, 'Faded', 'Sugar', 'Camera', 'Sky Trip' among others.

According to him, Sexy Mama Music Video is a collection of love, inspiration and a bit of everything that makes life meaningful for Lovers.

"For instance, it teaches the value of courtesies and the need to appreciate the beautiful adventure called Love. If you love him or her, you go all out to win the heart," he said.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share for more Views: