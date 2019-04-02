3Music Awards 2019: Wendy Shay Crowned Break Through Act of The Year  

Less than a year in the music business and she is making waves all over. The name is Wendy Shay, and she is a female singer signed to RuffTown Records.

With hit songs such as Uber Driver, Bedroom Commando, Astalavista and many others, she is penetrating every corner of Ghana with her works.

The 2nd edition of the 3Music Awards was held on the 30th of March 2019 and she was crowned the Break Through Act of the Year.

This was one of the four categories she was nominated in. She beat DarkoVibes, KelvynBoy, DopeNation, Eddie Khae, Kwesi Arthur, La Meme Gang and Quamina MP to win this award. We wish her all the best in ger further endeavours. Check out her new single here.

Shay On You On Youtube:

Shay On You On SoundCloud : https://soundcloud.com/wendyshayofficial/shay-on-you