Music: MaryJane – Jesus Love | @Nwekemaryjane1

MaryJane released her debut album in 2016 titled Satisfied and ever since has been working to push beyond boundaries with her music. This year she has released two songs already and this is a brand new one.

Following the previous release of her song “Wonderful God“, gospel music artist MaryJane releases this new one and it is titled “Jesus Love”. This song inspires you through its folk rhythm and sound while speaking of the love of Jesus.

Download and enjoy.

DOWNLOAD

https://app.box.com/s/4ua2spuarczltlqktknoiz76isr03xlr