1 hour ago

Music: MaryJane – Jesus Love | @Nwekemaryjane1

By Xclusive Gospel
MaryJane released her debut album in 2016 titled Satisfied and ever since has been working to push beyond boundaries with her music. This year she has released two songs already and this is a brand new one.

Following the previous release of her song “Wonderful God“, gospel music artist MaryJane releases this new one and it is titled “Jesus Love”. This song inspires you through its folk rhythm and sound while speaking of the love of Jesus.

DOWNLOAD

https://app.box.com/s/4ua2spuarczltlqktknoiz76isr03xlr

LYRICS
My Life Don Beta,
Jesus Die For Me O,
Him Blood Don Pay For Every Sin Wey I Commit,.

Satan Say, I No Qualify For Any Blessing O,
Jesus Say Na Lie,
Because Him Blood Don Pay
Chorus:.
Call: If No Be Jesus Wey Die For Me O,.

Res: Where I For Dey…….

Oh Jesus Your Love Dey Carry Me Dey Go.
Call:. If No Be Wetin Him Do For Me Ooo,.
Where I For Dey…….
Oh Jesus Your Love Dey Carry Me Dey Go…

Promotion Come Satan Say I No Qualify Ooo ,.

Jesus Say Na Lie Because Him Blood Don Pay….

Healing Come, Satan Say I No Qualify Ooo,
Jesus Say Na Lie Because Him Blood Don Pay……

Repeat Chorus Please
Verse 3:.
He Prepare A Table For Me In The Presence Of My Enemy Ooo,

He Say Make I Enjoy , Make I Dey Jolly Dey
No Be Only That Goodness And Mercy They Follow Me Ooo,.

All The Days Of My Life As I Tanda For Him House.

Rept Chorus
Call & Res: Your Love Dey Carry Me Dey Go (6×).

Carry Me Dey Go , Love Carry Me Dey Go, Dey Go , Dey Go…

Carry Me Dey Go Love Of Jesus Carry Me Dey Go, Dey Go, Dey Go….,.

Carry Me Dey Go Doctor Jesus, Carry Me Dey Go, Dey Go , Dey Go…

Love Carry Me Dey Ooo,.
Dey Go , Dey Go,. Dey Go.
( Repeat.).
(Ifunanya Gi ,. Your Sweet Love , Ima Obong,. Ife Oluwa ,. Your Love Dey Tortori Me For Belle,. )

( Eleghe Nnu, Eleghe Sugar, Osogbulam , Ona Atom, Onatom Nigi Nigi.)

