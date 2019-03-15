Modern Ghana logo

Music: Saint Cajetan – Wayo Change | Dir. by @korrectfilms

By Modern Ghana
Saint Cajetan is an anointed gospel music minister, called to illuminate the world with songs of praise and worship

Cajetan's new release WAYO CHANGE as it sounds will make you know more about the difference between this present change that we are in right now and the change only JESUS can give. Cajetan has been working closely with the spirit of God to make sure that the contents of this song is heavenly backed up.

Please download, watch and share this music video with friends and family. You will be happy you did. Thanks and God bless you

