New Music: Blessify - " Celebrating The King"

Gospel music minister, Irene blessing also known as "Blessify" is a protégé of the Spirit of God who has ministered and directed gospel music at different international platforms!

Her latest project 'Celebrate the King' was birth out of a heart filled with gratitude of the wondrous love of God. Every kingdom has a king, but Jesus is a King Like no other.

Fundamentally, the idea of Jesus being King of kings and Lord of lords means that there is no higher authority. His reign over all things is absolute and inviolable. God raised Him from the dead and placed Him over all things, "far above all rule and authority and power and dominion, and above every name that is named, not only in this age but also in the one to come. And he put all things under his feet and gave him as head over all things to the church, which is his body, the fullness of him who fills all in all" (Ephesians 1:21–23).

DOWNLOAD

LYRICS

Celebrate the king of kings, let us celebrate

Celebrate the lord of all, let us celebrate

He is the most high God, let us Celebrate

Light of the world is He, let us celebrate

Mighty mighty God is he, let us celebrate

He is

Lion of Judah

He is

Our sustainer

He is

Alpha & Omega

Let us celebrate

What a mighty God we serve

Angels bow before Him

Heaven and earth adore

Let us celebrate

What a mighty God we serve

Angels bow before Him

Heaven and earth adore

Let us celebrate

Comforter, counsellor, mighty God

Awesome one

He is the most high God

Let us celebrate

Comforter,counsellor, mighty God

Awesome one

He is the most high God

Let us celebrate

Comforter, counsellor, mighty God

Awesome one

He is the most high God

Let us celebrate

He is

Lion of Judah

He is

Our sustainer

He is

Alpha & omega

Let us celebrate

