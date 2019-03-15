New Music: Blessify - " Celebrating The King"

Gospel music minister, Irene blessing also known as "Blessify" is a protégé of the Spirit of God who has ministered and directed gospel music at different international platforms!
Her latest project 'Celebrate the King' was birth out of a heart filled with gratitude of the wondrous love of God. Every kingdom has a king, but Jesus is a King Like no other.
Fundamentally, the idea of Jesus being King of kings and Lord of lords means that there is no higher authority. His reign over all things is absolute and inviolable. God raised Him from the dead and placed Him over all things, "far above all rule and authority and power and dominion, and above every name that is named, not only in this age but also in the one to come. And he put all things under his feet and gave him as head over all things to the church, which is his body, the fullness of him who fills all in all" (Ephesians 1:21–23).
LYRICS Celebrate the king of kings, let us celebrate Celebrate the lord of all, let us celebrate He is the most high God, let us Celebrate Light of the world is He, let us celebrate Mighty mighty God is he, let us celebrate He is Lion of Judah He is Our sustainer He is Alpha & Omega Let us celebrate What a mighty God we serve Angels bow before Him Heaven and earth adore Let us celebrate What a mighty God we serve Angels bow before Him Heaven and earth adore Let us celebrate Comforter, counsellor, mighty God Awesome one He is the most high God Let us celebrate Comforter,counsellor, mighty God Awesome one He is the most high God Let us celebrate Comforter, counsellor, mighty God Awesome one He is the most high God Let us celebrate He is Lion of Judah He is Our sustainer He is Alpha & omega Let us celebrate Connect With Her Facebook: @Officialblessify Instagram: @Official_blessify Twitter: @Blessify03
Connect With Her
Facebook: @Officialblessify
Instagram: @Official_blessify
Twitter: @Blessify03