Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Audio Report

New Music: Blessify - " Celebrating The King"

By Gospel Centric
New Music: Blessify -

Gospel music minister, Irene blessing also known as "Blessify" is a protégé of the Spirit of God who has ministered and directed gospel music at different international platforms!

Her latest project 'Celebrate the King' was birth out of a heart filled with gratitude of the wondrous love of God. Every kingdom has a king, but Jesus is a King Like no other.

Fundamentally, the idea of Jesus being King of kings and Lord of lords means that there is no higher authority. His reign over all things is absolute and inviolable. God raised Him from the dead and placed Him over all things, "far above all rule and authority and power and dominion, and above every name that is named, not only in this age but also in the one to come. And he put all things under his feet and gave him as head over all things to the church, which is his body, the fullness of him who fills all in all" (Ephesians 1:21–23).

DOWNLOAD

LYRICS
Celebrate the king of kings, let us celebrate
Celebrate the lord of all, let us celebrate
He is the most high God, let us Celebrate
Light of the world is He, let us celebrate
Mighty mighty God is he, let us celebrate
He is
Lion of Judah
He is
Our sustainer
He is
Alpha & Omega
Let us celebrate
What a mighty God we serve
Angels bow before Him
Heaven and earth adore
Let us celebrate
What a mighty God we serve
Angels bow before Him
Heaven and earth adore
Let us celebrate
Comforter, counsellor, mighty God
Awesome one
He is the most high God
Let us celebrate
Comforter,counsellor, mighty God
Awesome one
He is the most high God
Let us celebrate
Comforter, counsellor, mighty God
Awesome one
He is the most high God
Let us celebrate
He is
Lion of Judah
He is
Our sustainer
He is
Alpha & omega
Let us celebrate
Connect With Her
Facebook: @Officialblessify
Instagram: @Official_blessify
Twitter: @Blessify03

Audio Report
Powered By Modern Ghana
New Music: White Man - New Story
Listen Up: Jah Shanti Releases Breakthrough Song ''Tellin''
Okyeame Kwame Features Afriyie On New Song ‘Bra’ [Audio]
New Year Music: Whid Berry Releases Song '2019' 
TOP STORIES

Police Arrest Two Students Over UEW Disturbances

4 minutes ago

Ga Central Hospital Project, Fire Station To Be Completed By...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line