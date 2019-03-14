New Music Video: Rose Adjei – Nyame Ye

Sensational gospel musician, Rose Agyei has dropped a new inspirational gospel tune titled ‘Nyame Ye’ – God Is Good, under her current label, Raam Records.

The spirit-filled song by the powerful songstress Rose Adjei seeks to portray a powerful and to praise and thank the almighty for the great things He has done throughout her entire life.

The song was written and produced by Rose Adjei herself and it’s set to take over the airwaves in Ghana because of the special and intriguing message it puts out there in the Ghana music space.

Nyame Ye music video was directed by Skyweb.

Watch the video of Rose Adjei’s new single titled ‘Nyame Ye’ below: