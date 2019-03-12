Re: "I'm Stressed Up . . . Need Your Prayers And Support" - Philipa Baafi Cries Out

The attention of the Management of Kariphil Production, managers of the ace musician, Philipa Baafi, has been drawn to a facebook post on Monday, March 4, 2019, which has been twisted by a section of the media, especially the online portals.

Before we continue, let us reproduce the post:

“Good evening family. Is been a while. Hope all my loved and cherished family are well. Am stressed up, so I have taken some time off going through distressed therapy. I need your prayers and support. Stay blessed”.

Management wants to state emphatically that the post does not have anything to do with the loss of her triplets as some sections of the public are speculating. Let it be put on record that, after her loss, Philipa has been blessed with a girl aged 8 and a boy aged 6.

Neither has the post got to do with harassment from her husband in her matrimonial home as other people want to believe.

It is also not true that she is not well and has been confined to a medical centre.

Philipa Baafi, who is an Occupational Therapist is currently in her second year pursuing Physician Assistantship (PA) at the Radford University College here in Accra.

She is a family woman and now in the studios readying her next single song which is set to be released later in the year. Coupled with all this is the fact that she still embarks on her “How Well Are You Campaign” [campaign to screen Ghanaians of various illness and offer free drugs] with her team across the country.

The fact that she has combined several activities at the same time makes life stressful at times for the musician. The need for vacation becomes important and she was taking a week off to de stress which made her write that post.

Regardless of all the issues, Philipa states emphatically that as a health personnel, she will advise that “it is important Ghanaians take time off to de stress”. “Stress that's left unchecked can contribute to many health problems, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and diabetes”.

Philipa continues to advice that there is the need for Ghanaians to explore stress management strategies, such as:

Regular physical activity

Relaxation techniques, such as getting a massage, deep breathing, meditation, or even yoga

Keeping a sense of humor

Socializing with family and friends

Setting aside time for hobbies, such as reading a book or listening to music

And be sure to get enough sleep and eat a healthy, balanced diet.

Avoid tobacco use, excess caffeine and alcohol intake, and the use of illicit substances.

We urge the fans to be calm and continue praying and supporting Philipa Baafi as requested in the post.

Thank you

…signed…

Kwame Karikari

Manager

Keriphil Productions

Timothy Antwi-Otoo [Braa Timoo]

Editor/Producer, Media General Group

[Onua 95.1FM & TV3 New Day]