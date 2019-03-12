Joe Mettle Releases First Single For 2019

Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle has officially released his first single for 2019 titled 'Wo Yesu'.

The song, which comes off his upcoming album titled 'Wind of Revival', was recorded by KODA for Koded Studios.

'Mehia Wo Yesu' is currently available on all online music platforms.

Having produced a number of hit songs, the gospel singer is considered a legend on the Ghanaian gospel music scene.

Born Joseph Oscar Mettle, Joe Mettle has many hit songs, including 'Nhyira', ' Medo Wo ', ' Akokyem Nyame ', ' Mensuro ', ' Turning Around ' and ' Yesu Adi Nkunim ' to his credit.

He has five albums to his credit — 'My Gratitude' (2011), 'Sound of Praise' (2013), 'The Encounter' (2015) and 'God of Miracles' (2017).

Joe is the manager at Reverb Studios. Reverb is a rehearsal and recording studio in Accra which provides musical equipment rental and music and marketing consultancy services.

Source: Daily Guide