30 minutes ago | Celebrity

" Let's Appreciate Our Musicians For Reducing The Tension In This Country With Their Craft"- Yaw Ray

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi

Fast rising musician Yaw Ray recently posted on his Instagram page about respecting and appreciating our musicians for releasing tension in this country through their music.

He added that he has come to realise the positive impact good music have on Ghanaians.

According to Yaw Ray, Ghanaians should respect acts like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy amongst others for producing music that has gone a long way to reduce political tension in the country.

“@sarkodie, @stonebwoyb, @shattawalenima and any other entertainer needs to be celebrated. These guys, including myself, release the tension politicians are creating in the country”, Yaw Ray wrote.

body-container-line