Christiana Awuni, Others To Stage Concert In USA

Ghana's Biggies Production Ventures, in collaboration with Bridges Sounds & Entertainment USA, is staging a number of concerts in the USA.

Dubbed 'Super Music & Drama Show', the events will kick off early April 2019 to September, and the group will perform in Brook Ave Bronx New York, St. Joseph Church Hall Washington Ave, among others.

According to Nana Kojo Dodoo, who is the leader of Biggies Production Ventures, the shows are, among other objectives, aimed at helping the underprivileged in society.

He indicated that parts of the proceeds from the events will be used to support street children.

Among members of the group is celebrated actress Christiana Awuni. She will be taking part in drama activities.

She remains one of the most influential actors around after gracing the screens for years.

Christiana started acting with the 'Concert Party' and Cantata TV series before she was later introduced to the movie industry by Danfo B.A Production.

To her, acting is a God-given talent and has since acted a lot of movies.

Among her movie credits are 'Metim Nea Metim', 'Sika Nti', 'Dufie', 'Maso Aware' and 'Ware Me'.

---Daily Guide