CACPIR To Launch Digital Music Competition for African Artistes

South African based Centre of the Advancement of Participation in International Relations (CACPIR) is set to launch the first digital music competition for the creative and arts industry in Africa dubbed, “Search Africa.”

In a statement issued by CACPIR, Search Africa is the first step in establishing a proudly African music and artistic platform for emerging creative with the aim of encouraging collaboration, sustainability, development and growth across borders.

It noted that Search Africa is open to submissions from musicians of any genre and age, the process to entry will be simple and convenient as relevant links and a WhatsApp number will be made available on social media prior to the launch date making it even easier to enter on time.

According to the statement, Search Africa’s submissions will be made in the form of a 1-8-minute performance video, after being reviewed by virtual judges from each respective country, the best will be shortlisted and uploaded on social media for voting accompanied by information on how to vote and a link.

The statement said the competition will consist of numerous rounds, public discussions and challenges keeping online audiences engaged and excited. It will be an experience like no other from the comfort of your own home for both audiences and contestants. Interested sponsors are to contact us directly on 0629925799 WhatsApp.

Search Africa is launched in association with Ekovibez, Wedigitize Agency, Hype Ghana , Kultured Kreatives Media, Imbaraga Radio, Xrated Uganda and more. Search Africa is the next phase of the digital evolution brain child of 22-year-old CACPIR Project Leader Tiisetso Mosholi.