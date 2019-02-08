Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Ebony Reigns, wherever you dey, know we are missing you. Celebrities, friends and fans mourn

A year after the first female artist of the year death
By Akosua Tuntum Nahana
A week shy of her 21 birthday Ghana's brightest female music star left Ghana devastated on the 09/02/2018. Her talent is still unmatched, and after 18 years of the Ghana music awards, Ebony Reigns became the first female artist of the year.

Unfortunately, because her jeep which contained her, Franky Kuri, Atsuh Vondee and her driver collided with a VIP bus on her way from Suyani to Accra, and Reigns, Kuri and Vondee died as a result. Ebony Reigns was unable to collect her award in person.

Today her father Star Boy Kwarteng, celebrities like Afia Schwarzenegger, Stoneboy, Eshun, DJ Shiwawa ( her former DJ), Ogee the MC ( her boyfriend and hype man), friends and fans all over the world, remember the star. The 90's 20-year-old bad girl whose talent was unmatched. All the girls in the Ghana music industry still wish they were like her.

Below is a link to some of her music- have a listen, be in awe of the black star who left us too soon:

Akosua Tuntum Nahana
Akosua Tuntum Nahana News Contributor
Star Artiste
