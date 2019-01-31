Andy Dosty and Shatta Wale Feud Not Likely To End Soon

From the looks of things it seems the feud between Shatta Wale and radio Presenter Andy Dosty is not ending anytime soon. Andy has expressed his disappointment over Shatta Wale’s reaction about a tweet he made, asking for an opinion on a statement Shatta Wale had made.

Last week, Andy Dosty was “fired” on Twitter by Shatta Wale and his fans after he asked the opinion of radio listeners on what they thought about a statement Shatta Wale had made on Facebook.

Shatta Wale, replied the post by Andy Dosty with a tweet saying, “Andy, people like you is what I am talking about. So does your woman read what you write at all? Don’t think you are tarnishing my image…”

He explained that he had no malice whatsoever against the musician and that he thought his post was one of the usual jokes he shares with the musician because they had a good relationship until he saw a video posted by Shatta Wale of an SM fan insulting him (Andy Dosty).

“There was a video of someone insulting me left, right and center that he (Shatta Wale) has posted. That was when I saw the intensity of the matter,” Andy Dosty told MC Bobby.

The radio presenter recounted how he helped Shatta Wale climb up the music ladder by promoting his music through radio stations.

“I was that gentleman who came to Accra, took his CDs, went to Kumasi to share among radio stations and presenters; it was me. I drove around in Kumasi; my car, my fuel, showing him that love. Telling people there is a new kid on the block. I created a monster,” he stated.

Andy also stated that he made a lot of sacrifices for the musician in those days, something he claimed Shatta could attest to.

We hope the feud between them ends soon and does not escalate into something worse.