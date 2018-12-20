Rejoinder – Shatta Wale Scams A Ghanaian Lady In The U.S.A

Shatta Wale

Our attention has been drawn to a publication by a news portal alleging that Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has scammed a Ghanaian lady resident in the United States of America by name Emmanuelle Ofori.

As management of the musician, we wish to state on record that Shatta Wale has NEVER spoken to the said lady or received any amount of money from her. This appears to be a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of the musician.

It is surprising to note how someone could claim to have secured the services of Shatta Wale without going through his management and the laid down procedures. Also, it is baffling why a person who claims to have been duped by a very popular person would not use the law court to retrieve her money, rather, proceed to rant on a social media platform.

We believe journalism is about informing and educating the people through balanced, impartial and objective reportage. It is astonishing how journalists will publish stories without hearing from both parties, that is rather shameful and unprofessional. We pray the relevant stakeholders and regulators are able to streamline the activities of persons claiming to be journalists without abiding by the code and ethics of the profession.

At this point, we have taken the necessary steps and are engaging with our legal team on the matter which will inform our next line of action.

Thank You

Management