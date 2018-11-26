C–Baze Awards 2018: Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong Receives Top Award

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, Channel Manager for Joy Prime has received the outstanding channel manager award at the CAMPUS BAZE Awards 2018.

The award is in recognition of her superior leadership and contribution to Ghana's media landscape.

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong ’s long and distinguished career in Television started back in 1999 and she has been consistent till date.

The astute media professional celebrates 20 years of media practice, next year.

Joy Prime was also recognised for its support of the industry as well as Student activities.

The Campus Base (C-baze) Awards Event which took place at the National Theatre is an Awards scheme designed and voted for by students partly to recognise, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various students and personalities who have excelled in their various endeavours.