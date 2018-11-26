Modern Ghana logo

Yvonne Okoro Turns A Year Older Today
Yvonne Okoro Turns A Year Older Today

Elegant Ghanaian movie personality, Yvonne Okoro is celebrating her birthday today.

The actress has received many well-wishing massages from her fans and fellow celebrities asking God’s blesses and long life for her new age.

The movie icon also took to her social media account to express her gratitude to the God for keeping her alive.

Her post read,”Happy birthday to me..I am grateful to God for Life.

Interestingly Shirley Frimpong Manso has got social media talking after wishing the actress a happy 40th birthday.

“Madam ‘Okolo’ Happy 40th sweetie, you do look good for how far you have come we thank God, for his mercies are immense. Love lots from the entire extended family @yvonneokoro,” Shirley Frimpong Manso had said in her caption.

But if we are to go by the biography of Yvonne Okoro on https://buzzghana.com/yvonne-okoro-facts/ , which states that the pretty actress was born in 1984, then she will be 34 years old.

Perhaps Shirley is referring to Yvonne’s twin sister “Yvonne Okolo” otherwise Miss Okoro would have to arrange a press conference to clear the air of the ‘mess’ created by Shirley on her special day.

Happy Birthday Yvonne!

