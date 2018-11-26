2018 AFRIMA: Ghana Grabs 8 Awards

The All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA which was held over the weekend at the Accra International Conference Centre saw Ghana win eight awards at the event.
At the night musicians like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Sarkodie, M.anifest, Guilty Beatz and Kidi won various awards out of 36 categories.
Kidi picked Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary award with his Odo Remix Ft. Mayorkun & Davido.
‘Confusion’ singer Kuami Eugene won the Most Promising Artiste in Africa awards, with Stonebwoy taking the Reggae/Dancehall in Africa award.
Dancehall King Shatta Wale earned some ‘accolades’ with his expensive music video ‘Gringo’, which was shot and directed by Sesan.
For the Most Inspirational Song, Sarkodie took it with ‘Glory.’
Music producer Guilty Beatz won two awards: The Best Collaboration award for his song ‘Akwaaba’ which features Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo, and Song of the Year award for the same song.
The Best artiste in African Hip Hop Award went to M.anifest for his song ‘Mene Woaa’ which features King Promise.
The awards were categorised by region and genre/style of music.
Apart from these there were special awards which were given to some personalities for the immense contributions to the music industry in Africa.
One of Ghana's music legends, Teddy Osei, the leader of the Osibia group, an Afropop band that gained prominence in the 70s, was also given a recognition award.
South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka was honoured with the 5th AFRIMA Legendary Award. The singer has for the past 30 years been actively involved in producing quality music and performing on big platforms across the world.
Executive Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode was also awarded a special recognition for his contributions towards the growth and development of the Arts and Tourism sector of Lagos state at the incipient stages of the awards.
See full list of winners below:
REGIONAL CATEGORIES
Best Female Artiste in Central Africa
Daphne / Cameroun / Jusqu’à La Gare
Best Male Artiste in Central Africa
Fally Ipupa / DRC / Mannequin Ft Keback & Naz
Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa
Betty G / Ethiopia / Mengedegna
Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa
Bebe Cool / Uganda / Freedom
Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa
Lyna Mahyem ft Medi Meyz /Algeria / Bye Bye
Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa
Hamza El Fadly / Morocco / Ya Mraya
Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa
Shekhinah / South Africa / Please Mr
Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa
Nasty C / South Africa / Jungle
Best Female Artiste in Western Africa
Tiwa Savage / Nigeria / Ma Lo Ft. Wizkid & Spellz
Best Male Artiste in Western Africa
Davido / Nigeria / Fia
CONTINENTAL CATEGORIES
Album of the Year
Betty G / Ethiopia/ Wegegta
Male Artiste of the Year
Davido (Nigeria) – FIA
Best African Video
Sesan / Gringo (Shatta Wale) / Nigeria
Best African Act in Diaspora
Hazel Mak / Malawi / Jaiva Ft. Roberto & Tay Grin
Best African Collaboration
GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Ghana-Nigeria / Akwaaba
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary
Kidi / Ghana / Odo Remix Ft. Mayorkun & Davido
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Dance or Choreography
Mr P. / Nigeria / Ebeano
Best African DJ
Afrotronix / Chad / OyO
Best Artiste Duo or Group in African Electro
Master KG / South Africa / Skeleton Move Ft. Zanda Zakuza
Best African Duo, Group or Band
Toofan / Togo / Money
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop
M.anifest ft. King Promise /Ghana / Mene Woaa
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Jazz
Sibusiso Mashiloane / South Africa / Niza
Best African Rapper or Lyricist
Falz / Nigeria / La Fête
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop
2Baba / Nigeria / Amaka Ft. Peruzzi
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Ragga, Reggae & Dancehall
Stonebwoy/ Ghana / Hero
Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB and Soul
Praiz / Nigeria / Champagne and Flowers
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Rock
Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu Ghazaleh / Egypt / Ekaa Maksour
Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Traditional
Irene Namatovu / Uganda / Nsambila Nyuma Nga Janzi
Best Female Artiste in African Inspirational Music
Sandra Nankoma / Uganda / Kaddugala
Best Male Artiste African Inspirational Music
Sarkodie / Ghana / Glory Ft. Yung
Most Promising Artiste in Africa
Kuami Eugene / Ghana / Confusion
Producer of the Year
Fresh VDM / Togo / Fia
Revelation of the African Continent
Betty G / Ethiopia / Ere Manew
Song of the Year
GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Akwaaba / Ghana
Songwriter of the Year
Shekhinah Donell, Amon Taulo Chibiya II / South Africa / Different Ft. Mariechan
African Fans’ Favourite
Nedy Music / Tanzania / One and Only Ft. Ruby
