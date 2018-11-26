2018 AFRIMA: Ghana Grabs 8 Awards

The All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA which was held over the weekend at the Accra International Conference Centre saw Ghana win eight awards at the event.

At the night musicians like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Sarkodie, M.anifest, Guilty Beatz and Kidi won various awards out of 36 categories.

Kidi picked Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary award with his Odo Remix Ft. Mayorkun & Davido.

‘Confusion’ singer Kuami Eugene won the Most Promising Artiste in Africa awards, with Stonebwoy taking the Reggae/Dancehall in Africa award.

Dancehall King Shatta Wale earned some ‘accolades’ with his expensive music video ‘Gringo’, which was shot and directed by Sesan.

For the Most Inspirational Song, Sarkodie took it with ‘Glory.’

Music producer Guilty Beatz won two awards: The Best Collaboration award for his song ‘Akwaaba’ which features Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo, and Song of the Year award for the same song.

The Best artiste in African Hip Hop Award went to M.anifest for his song ‘Mene Woaa’ which features King Promise.

The awards were categorised by region and genre/style of music.

Apart from these there were special awards which were given to some personalities for the immense contributions to the music industry in Africa.

One of Ghana's music legends, Teddy Osei, the leader of the Osibia group, an Afropop band that gained prominence in the 70s, was also given a recognition award.

South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka was honoured with the 5th AFRIMA Legendary Award. The singer has for the past 30 years been actively involved in producing quality music and performing on big platforms across the world.

Executive Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode was also awarded a special recognition for his contributions towards the growth and development of the Arts and Tourism sector of Lagos state at the incipient stages of the awards.

See full list of winners below:

REGIONAL CATEGORIES

Best Female Artiste in Central Africa

Daphne / Cameroun / Jusqu’à La Gare

Best Male Artiste in Central Africa

Fally Ipupa / DRC / Mannequin Ft Keback & Naz

Best Female Artiste in Eastern Africa

Betty G / Ethiopia / Mengedegna

Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa

Bebe Cool / Uganda / Freedom

Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa

Lyna Mahyem ft Medi Meyz /Algeria / Bye Bye

Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa

Hamza El Fadly / Morocco / Ya Mraya

Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa

Shekhinah / South Africa / Please Mr

Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa

Nasty C / South Africa / Jungle

Best Female Artiste in Western Africa

Tiwa Savage / Nigeria / Ma Lo Ft. Wizkid & Spellz

Best Male Artiste in Western Africa

Davido / Nigeria / Fia

CONTINENTAL CATEGORIES

Album of the Year

Betty G / Ethiopia/ Wegegta

Male Artiste of the Year

Davido (Nigeria) – FIA

Best African Video

Sesan / Gringo (Shatta Wale) / Nigeria

Best African Act in Diaspora

Hazel Mak / Malawi / Jaiva Ft. Roberto & Tay Grin

Best African Collaboration

GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Ghana-Nigeria / Akwaaba

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary

Kidi / Ghana / Odo Remix Ft. Mayorkun & Davido

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Dance or Choreography

Mr P. / Nigeria / Ebeano

Best African DJ

Afrotronix / Chad / OyO

Best Artiste Duo or Group in African Electro

Master KG / South Africa / Skeleton Move Ft. Zanda Zakuza

Best African Duo, Group or Band

Toofan / Togo / Money

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop

M.anifest ft. King Promise /Ghana / Mene Woaa

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Jazz

Sibusiso Mashiloane / South Africa / Niza

Best African Rapper or Lyricist

Falz / Nigeria / La Fête

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop

2Baba / Nigeria / Amaka Ft. Peruzzi

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Ragga, Reggae & Dancehall

Stonebwoy/ Ghana / Hero

Best African Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB and Soul

Praiz / Nigeria / Champagne and Flowers

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Rock

Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, Tamer Abu Ghazaleh / Egypt / Ekaa Maksour

Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Traditional

Irene Namatovu / Uganda / Nsambila Nyuma Nga Janzi

Best Female Artiste in African Inspirational Music

Sandra Nankoma / Uganda / Kaddugala

Best Male Artiste African Inspirational Music

Sarkodie / Ghana / Glory Ft. Yung

Most Promising Artiste in Africa

Kuami Eugene / Ghana / Confusion

Producer of the Year

Fresh VDM / Togo / Fia

Revelation of the African Continent

Betty G / Ethiopia / Ere Manew

Song of the Year

GuiltyBeatz, Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo / Akwaaba / Ghana

Songwriter of the Year

Shekhinah Donell, Amon Taulo Chibiya II / South Africa / Different Ft. Mariechan

African Fans’ Favourite

Nedy Music / Tanzania / One and Only Ft. Ruby