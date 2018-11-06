Fix Potholes on Tema Motorway – Stonebwoy Tells Gov’t

Stonebwoy, as part of his campaign against motor accidents, is pleading with authorities to put the Tema motorway in good shape.

The ‘Tomorrow’ hitmaker, an accident victim on the motorway, told Citi TV that the apathy by powers that be in fixing the bad roads is appalling and must be addressed.

He was responding to a question asked by a viewer who sought to find out what plans he had put in place in helping to reduce road accidents in Ghana.

“You know, everything becomes politicised when it comes to people like myself but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t voice out to push the people in power to actually address these issues because, I can take it all the way to Terry Boncha, Suzzie Williams and all,” he said.

“We all know how the state in which the Tema motorway is. We have to fix it. Because every time they take tolls from us. The ordinary man knows that they make a lot of money from the tolls but where does the money go?”

Stonebwoy through his Livingstone Foundation, has lent support to some victims of road accidents.

Early this year, he donated an amount of ¢5,000 and other items to patients at the accident ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra. Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy admonished the citizenry to collectively help reduce the menace to the barest minimum.

During the funeral of the late dancehall artiste Ebony who died through motor accident, he called on all and sundry to join in the fight.

“Unfortunately, she [Ebony] died in an accident. The same cause that kills almost thousands of people every year and a number of people every day. The same cause that leaves a number of people injured and deformed every time. I am an example of that; I’m an accident victim and I’m facing it till now,” he said.

Stonebwoy was once involved in a car accident which claimed the life of his twin sibling. The accident rendered him disabled for a long period until he finally went through a successful surgery.