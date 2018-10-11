modernghana logo

BREAKING: Part of Accra Mall Ceiling Collapses – VIDEO

BREAKING: Part of Accra Mall Ceiling Collapses – VIDEO

Reports reaching odarteyghnews.com indicates that attic of a part of Accra Mall fell off as shoppers and some shopkeepers ran for their lives.

It is unclear what may have caused the incident but our reporters gathered that the weakening of the ceiling caused the collapse.

Three people are said to have sustained injuries.
Safety officers were quickly deployed to the place to ensure that no more casualties are recorded.

Watch video below;

