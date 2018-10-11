Daniel Hechter Paris Captivated By Ghana's 'Chocolate'

Managing Director of Daniel Hechter Paris, Tanguy Mulliez, has been captivated by ‘Chocolate’ and could not resist the opportunity to have a ‘bite’.

It was a scene to behold when Chocolate Clothing met the Managing Director and Chief. Kwaku Bediako’s Chocolate Clothing won the first African Fashion Fund’s collaborated project with Joy FM dubbed, ‘Tailored African Fashion 2018’,

Chocolate’s visit to Daniel Hechter Paris was to familiarise himself with the operations of the French fashion house and also to introduce his clothing line to the outfit.

In the course of their engagement, Managing Director, Tanguy Mulliez who was overwhelmed by the collections, didn’t refuse an opportunity to be adorned in one.

Officer Operating of Daniel Hechter Paris, pioneers of ready to wear (Prêt-à-porter fashion) in Paris, Loic Lemarchand who also expressed interest in Chocolate clothing, was optimistic of a possible collaboration as they intend to expand their brand beyond the Francophone African region.

Daniel Hechter published his first women's collection in 1962, three years later, he added a children's line and completed the fashion range with the men's line in 1968.

After a few years, these collections were expanded into sports, relaxation, and leisure wear. Eyewear, perfume, pens, and consumer goods followed, then watches and leather goods joined the product range.