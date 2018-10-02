B.Botch Drops ‘Big Alhaji’

As the Afrobeat genre gains currency in the Ghanaian music space, more artistes keep joining the bandwagon.

One of such musicians is B.Botch, a gifted performer who has the potential to become the next big artiste to push Afrobeat to the world.

His infectious melody and well-spaced lyrics is a new wave of the Ghanaian version of the Afrobeat sound which can only be compared to great music acts.

His recent single ‘Big Alhaji’ which is a joint project with Dahlin Gage of D-Black's Black Avenue Music promises to be a usual suspect on many playlists.

‘Big Alhaji’ is a Ga and pidgin jam that talks about a young lady who is giving a young guy a tough time.

Lexyz, a promising producer who is under the management of Apollo Music together with B.Botch was responsible for the production of ‘Big Alhaji.’

B.Botch started experimenting with songwriting and music when he was 15 years until he dropped his first single 'Feeling the Changes' in November 2017.

His music has gained over 52,000 streams on digital stores (including Apple Music and Spotify) in just 2 months and over 600,000 indirect listens through the use of his music in beauty and viral videos on Instagram from the likes of Archipalago, Ohemaa Bonsu and Vanessa Gyimah.

The YouTube video to his Banana remix (feat. Pappy Kojo) was also released to critical acclaim reaching almost 30,000 views and still growing.

Watch ‘Big Alhaji’ by B.Botch below:

